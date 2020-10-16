McComb police are investigating two shootings that happened in the past three days.
A drive-by shooting at Club Chubb on Summit Street around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday wounded two people inside the club when bullets came through the door, McComb Chief Detective Victoria Carter said.
A female victim was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center and is in stable condition.
A male victim was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and released that same night.
Carter said no one has reported seeing the shooter’s vehicle.
Vehicles parked near the club were shot during the incident as well, Carter said.
Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot on Higgins Drive near Gertman Hill Road. The victim went by private vehicle to SMRMC. From there he was taken to UMMC.
As of Friday morning, the victim’s condition and a suspect were both unknown.
Carter also reported that Smart Phone Repair was burglarized early Thursday morning before the store opened, and several phones were taken.
Surveillance footage showed a masked person enter by throwing a rock through the front door.
