Get ready as adventure travel season approaches

I don’t know about you, but dwindling COVID numbers and recent spring weather have got me thinking about travel.
Lots of people, myself included, had to cancel travel plans last year because of the dread disease. And though travel is still not officially recommended, it doesn’t hurt to start thinking in that direction.
A couple I know had been planning a vacation to the Bahamas with some friends when it got changed to a resort in the Dominican Republic, which shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola with the nation of Haiti.
My friends haven’t done a lot of international travel, especially to third-world countries, so I decided to offer some input — especially when I found out they would land in one place and have to drive 160 miles to the resort in a rental car.
I’ve never been to the Dominican Republic, but I have traveled to many other countries over the past 50-plus years. Most of my trips were to third-world tropical countries, also known as developing nations, either for adventure, mission work or both.
Many thoughts sprang to mind I could share with my friends — and with anyone contemplating a trip to a third-world country, whether vacation, mission, tourism or backcountry adventure. Here are some of the tips I came up with:
Airport purgatory
Expect the airport to be unpleasant and possibly horrible. If it turns out to be pleasant, great. If not, at least you’re prepared.
While people tend to be friendly virtually everywhere I’ve been, airports are often the exception, with uniformed men in sunglasses toting rifles, baggage handlers wanting a tip, taxi drivers, money-changers, hustlers, panhandlers, not to mention drug-sniffing dogs.
People will insist on carrying your luggage. It’s irritating but how they survive.
Designate one person to dispense the money. Decide in advance how much to tip, such as a dollar or two per suitcase, so you won’t find yourself doling out too much money to too many people.
If you find yourself negotiating, offer half as much as you are willing to pay, then let them argue you up to what you had already planned.
Keep lots of small denominations of bills in your pocket — $1 and $5 when you arrive, small local currency in-country.
Tropical time
In third-world countries, it’s essential to get on “tropical time” as soon as you can. Everything moves unbelievably slowly. Impatience will only make you stressed and won’t speed things along.
We think we move slowly here in the Deep South, but compared to tropical countries we are hyperactive.
Things are even slower in the countryside. On a trip to the Mosquitia region of Honduras and Nicaragua, we landed in San Pedro Sula, took a bus to La Ceiba, a prop plane to Rus Rus, four-wheel-drive to the end of the road, and motorized dugout canoe up the Coco River to the village of Sicsayeri.
All of a sudden, nothing was happening. After pushing and pushing to get here, I felt like a fly caught on sticky paper. The heat was stunning. Nothing and no one moved. I could feel my blood pressure slow to a crawl as I began to adjust. Which was a good thing.
Personal security
Keep wallet, passport and important papers in a secure place to avoid pickpockets. I like a shirt with button pockets or, better yet, a lightweight travel blazer with multiple interior pockets.
Learn the currency exchange rate before you go so you won’t get cheated when you change money.
Ideally you should learn the language before going, but that may not be practical for most people, especially for just a short trip. At least carry a tourist language guide (book, app, whatever) for basic essential transactions.
To your health
Your body will be assaulted by foreign microbes, and the constant motion of travel is hard on the equilibrium as well. I’ve been sick in a number of countries — or to put it more graphically, I’ve thrown up all over the world!
Don’t drink the water, or drinks with ice in them. Don’t even brush your teeth with local water. I made that mistake twice and paid for it dearly.
Even at a resort, don’t assume the tapwater is safe. It probably isn’t. Such places usually keep bottled water for tourists.
Dysentery (diarrhea, nausea) is rampant. A veteran missionary advised me to eat lots of yogurt in the weeks before going overseas to beef up the gut. Probiotics do the same.
Get recommended vaccines and take recommended medications faithfully. I missed one pill in New Guinea and suffered malaria attacks for nearly 20 years!
EXPECT to haggle
When buying local crafts, offer half or fourth the asking price, then haggle up. Never pay the asking price.
My dad, who was a missionary in Papua New Guinea, was a master haggler. He developed a reputation among the local street vendors.
“Yu go long bush,” was one of his favorite sayings — pidgin for “get out of here.” That was his semi-joking line when they named their price. He wouldn’t hesitate to walk away in feigned outrage, only to circle back later and offer a lowball price. It’s a game most street merchants know well.
On the other hand, bear in mind that these people are desperately poor, so don’t wind up being an “ugly American” just to save a few bucks.
I learned to make small purchases that help the local folks, such as chewing gum, snacks or trinkets. They’re struggling to survive.
Enjoy the adventure
If all this sounds like travel in third-world countries is hellish, it doesn’t have to be. After all, you’re here to have fun and hopefully benefit others, even if you’re just a tourist.
Despite the hardships, you get to see fantastic countryside and meet wonderful people from whom you can learn a lot. Villagers who live hand to mouth tend to be far more generous than we wealthy Americans, who are always on the lookout not to be taken.
Don’t get overwhelmed in advance by websites warning of crime and danger. I’ve been to several countries with State Department warnings not to go. Most people I’ve found will “kill you with kindness,” as the saying goes.
Still, be alert for crime just as you would in the United States. Also, pray a lot and try to maintain a spirit of love. In fact, that applies anywhere we go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.