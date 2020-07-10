LIBERTY — The Amite County School District will hold in-person lessons on a hybrid schedule to allow for social distancing and routine sanitization.
“We did everything we could that’s humanly possible,” Superintendent Don Cuevas said Wednesday.
The plan requires students at both the elementary and high schools to be split into two groups and attend lessons on different days.
Group A, students with surnames beginning with the letters A-L, will attend on Monday and Tuesday. Group B, with M-Z surnames, will attend school on Thursday and Friday.
There will be no in-person lessons on Wednesday, which is reserved for cleaning and sanitization.
Elementary school students will attend from 7:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. and high school students will attend from 7:40 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Upon their arrival, students will have their temperatures checked, social distancing will be enforced, and bathroom and water breaks will be monitored. Students who run a fever of 100.4 will be sent home.
Students with a fever must be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days and their parent or guardian will be contacted for pickup. Students who test positive for COVID-19 must present the school with a medical release before returning.
Students will be encouraged to wear masks. Elementary teachers will change classrooms rather than their students. High school class changes will follow paths on the left and right sides of the hallway.
The plan includes guidelines for school district functions.
Students must sit alone on buses unless seated next to a family member. The seats will be sanitized and disinfected after each use and students will be assigned a seating chart.
The district encourages students to wear a mask or face covering on the bus and parents to check their child’s temperature for fever at home each day.
School will dismiss earlier than usual to allow extra time for daily disinfection.
Other precautions include a grab-and-go style breakfast and lunch in the school cafeteria but with reduced numbers and social distancing enforced.
Athletics, band and other extracurricular activities will be held — albeit with restrictions.
Students involved in those activities will be checked for fever each day and must be dropped off at the school at 1:30 p.m., according to the hybrid schedule. All Mississippi High School Athletic Activities Association guidelines will be enforced and the band will only perform at home football games.
WiFi hotspots for distance learning sites will continue to be available. The hybrid schedule will be evaluated every two weeks for modifications, officials said.
