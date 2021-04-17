A South Pike High School teacher charged with a sex crime against a child was officially fired Thursday.
At a special-called meeting, school board members upheld Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott’s recommendation to fire Jerry Winding, 49, of McComb.
McComb police arrested Winding on Feb. 22 and charged him with touching a child for lustful purposes.
During an hour-long executive session Thursday, Winding and the board’s attorney presented their closing arguments in the matter of Winding’s employment, followed by the board’s final deliberation.
Winding was notified of the board’s decision after the meeting, Scott said.
Scott recommended firing Winding in February. Winding was given a hearing March 17 before attorneys and a hearing officer. The board was given a transcript of that hearing and 30 days to act on it.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center alerted police to the allegation against Winding which began detectives’ investigation and led to his arrest in February.
Winding waived his preliminary hearing in McComb Municipal Court on March 10, meaning his charge will go before a grand jury. He is free on a $50,000 bond conditional on his having no contact with the alleged victim.
In other business at the special meeting, board members:
• Approved $57,600 of money from the CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to hire four tutors who will work four hours a day with Eva Gordon Elementary students.
• Created a certified teacher position to coordinate the Mississippi Learn and Earn program, which will allow students to get practical experience in a variety of industries.
• Approved a reimbursement agreement with the McComb School District for a student living in the South Pike School District but who attends a private school, Faith Adventist Christian School in Summit, which is within the McComb district.
• Approved Mississippi State University sending its teaching majors to South Pike schools for training.
