Newmans keep history, art alive in Gillsburg

“In John Deere green, on a hot summer night
“He wrote ‘Billy Bob loves Charlene’ in letters three foot high
“And the whole town said that he should’ve used red
“But it looked good to Charlene in John Deere green.”
— “John Deere Green” by Joe Diffie
In 1939, the late Jim Newman opened a John Deere tractor dealership in downtown Gillsburg.
In 1965, his son, Jimmy Dale, bought him out and continued to run the dealership until 1978.
Now Newman, 85, still mans the shop, but instead of bright green and yellow tractors it’s full of memorabilia delving deep into the history of the Amite County farming community.
And if that’s not enough, Newman’s wife, Margie, has dozens of her paintings at her home studio just up the road — depictions of barns, cabins, magnolia blossoms, wildlife and other images of the rural Deep South.
These are proud Gillsburg residents.
“I was born at the bottom of the hill and I live at the bottom of the hill,” Newman said, summing up his life in a sentence.
Newman attended the old Gillsburg school up the road, along with Margie.
He worked with his dad at the dealership, which for the first two years didn’t even have windows or doors.
He still works on tractors a little in a shop at the back of his store. However, “I’m giving it up — my age,” Newman said.
n n n
Now the store is chockfull of old photos, farm implements, tools, documents, tractor memorabilia and a thousand other items.
Newman is modest about his collection, referring to it as “junk,” “odds and ends” or “knick-knacks.”
There is one tractor: a 1941 John Deere sold for $975 to Jewel Lambert, who offered two mules and a plow as trade-in. Lambert eventually gave it back as a display, and for years it’s been featured in the Gillsburg Christmas parade.
Other items in the store include an old phone booth (minus the phone) from a hotel in Texas, and an ancient washing machine and clothes dryer from Syracuse, N.Y.
Photos include shots of Newman’s dad and someone else with a big alligator taken from the nearby Tickfaw River when Newman was just a lad.
While the store is on Highway 568, it used to be Rural Route 2. One time when some friends visited Russia, they mailed Newman a post card with the address “Gillsburg Highway” and it came right to him. He still has the card.
In 2018 a professional photographer from New York en route to Natchez stopped by the shop for directions and was so impressed he took photos of Newman and the building for his portfolio.
n n n
Mrs. Newman, meanwhile, studied art under many experts, including Dr. Edsel Stewart, and gave lessons in her own studio for 15 years. She learned to paint on wood, porcelain, metal, canvas, paper and glass.
Among her pieces are wooden replica saw blades on which she has painted landscape scenes.
To paint on metal, she treats it with gel, then sprays flat black paint before creating her scene.
The Newmans’ grandson Travis, 30, now in the Navy in Oklahoma City, lived with them for a time while he was growing up and learned to work on motors at his Pawpaw’s shop.
“I never knew it as a dealership,” Travis said. “I went up there and worked on tractors with Pawpaw.”
Travis, who recently won a big award for his avionics work with the Navy (see story on Page 1), credits much of his skill to his Pawpaw.
“Growing up, I used to walk to church on that gravel road by the cemetery and tractor shop and the old Stewart & Williams (feed store),” he said.
He learned to drive sitting in Pawpaw’s lap.
“Pawpaw inspires me. That’s my hero,” Travis said. “He could pick up a Honda three-wheeler and throw it in the back of a truck. He was Superman.”
During a recent visit home, Travis got up at 4 a.m. for a run. When he got back to the house, “he’s up and ready to go, cooking breakfast.”
