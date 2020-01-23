Janice Howard, 68, of McComb, died Jan. 20, 2020.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home. Services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Walker’s Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor V. Josea Oatis officiating. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery No. 1.
Mrs. Howard was born April 23, 1951, in Pike County.
