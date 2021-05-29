McComb officials are looking to increase awareness on the proper protocols for the county’s recycling sites, noting that household garbage can gum up the works on the program.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said her department is in charge of all recycling sites in the county from Summit to Osyka.
She said much of the recycling program is funded by a grant, but with the collection of household garbage inside the compactors, issues such as contamination raise the price.
There are four recycling bins in Pike County, one each in McComb, Summit, Magnolia and Osyka. Barnes’ department checks the bins and compacts them when needed, but eventually those sites get full, leading the department to have to contact Waste Management, which collects the recycling.
The process is fairly simple, but anyone can easily throw a monkey wrench in it by adding household garbage such as unwashed aluminum items, food waste, plastic bags, wax-coated paper and other forbidden items. Barnes said she has even pulled car seats out of the compactor before.
Recycling rules are fairly strict and if a load is contaminated, it cannot be processed and the city has to pay a fee.
“People think recycling is free, but it really isn’t,” she said. “It costs us if the load is contaminated and rejected, and we only have so much money budgeted for that expense.”
Barnes said another issue the sites see are the pileup of recycling outside of the bins themselves.
“When compactors are full or out of order, please don’t leave items outside of them. This becomes an eyesore to the community,” she said.
She also noted that though plastic bags can be recycled, they cannot be go along with the other items in the bins. Instead, separate them from other materials and place them in a separate bin next to the cycling compactor, Barnes said.
