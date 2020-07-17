Green named Firefighter of the Year

Shaun Green is experiencing some big life changes in a short amount of time.
The McComb firefighter is marrying Amber Smith on Saturday, he was recently promoted to the highly important position of pump engineer and he has won the esteem of his peers, who selected him for the Firefighter of the Year honor.
Green received the award during Thursday’s meeting of the McComb Exchange Club.
“It’s been a big year for me,” he said.
The award has long been a professional goal, said Green, who has been with the fire department for seven years.
“I look at that plaque at Station 4 and see all the names,” he said of past recipients. “This means a lot. I want to thank y’all a lot for allowing this to happen.”
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said Green’s co-workers depend on him in many ways.
“He is responsible for not only driving the fire truck to the scene, he’s responsible for the safety of everybody on the truck,” McKenzie said. “He is the guy who supplies water to the firefighters.”
Calling firefighting a team effort, McKenzie said Green’s role serves as a foundation for the team.
“The last thing you want is worrying about if you’re going to have enough water,” he said.
McKenzie said Green is obviously doing something right.
“For his peers to overwhelmingly select him for this honor speaks volumes,” he said, highlighting Green’s dedication to the job. “He’s never missed an opportunity to seek out additional training.”
Not everyone is cut out to be a firefighter, but the job suits Green well, McKenzie said.
“It can be a dangerous job,” he said. “It’s a dirty job a lot of times. This is one of those jobs you have to have a calling for.”
Noting how good help can be hard to find, McKenzie said he’s glad Green answered the call.
“We’re just glad he’ll take time off from his busy fishing schedule to come help us out,” he quipped.
