David McNeal, 78, of New Orleans and a native of Tylertown, died Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Tuesday at Boyd Family Funeral Home in New Orleans until services at 10. Burial will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Walthall County. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 25, 1942, in Tylertown.
