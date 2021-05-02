Three men have been indicted on sex charges that Pike County sheriff’s officials say came about as the result of an investigation into ongoing human trafficking.
Robert Earl Varnado, 67, of Osyka, Leroy Taylor, 48, of Magnolia, and Edward Taylor, 25, of Mount Hermon, La., were all indicted on sexual battery charges.
Varnado faces seven counts of sexual battery, the most in connection with the case, while Leroy Taylor and Edward Taylor both face one each.
The indictment accuses the men of sexually assaulting two children, one less than 14 and another between the ages of 14 and 16.
Varnado is accused of assaulting both, while Leroy Taylor is accused of assaulting the younger one and Edward Taylor is accused of assaulting the older child.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said Friday that the investigation shed light on human trafficking as a local problem.
“We want to make sure that’s not happening in Pike County,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that are being done in Pike County.”
Robert Earl Varnado was arrested as the result a traffic stop in May 2020 and was charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
