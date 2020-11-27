McComb officials have canceled this year’s Christmas parade, citing the state’s rising coronavirus infections.
The unanimous vote to cancel the parade came at the recommendation of Recreation Director Joyce Smith.
“The rates are increasing here in Pike County, statewide, nationwide and worldwide, really,” she said. “My concern is the safety of the spectators, the safety of participants, the safety of myself and the safety of my staff because we have to have close contact with everybody.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he agreed with Smith.
“This virus is real. The numbers are constantly going up, and our neighboring municipalities have decided to cancel their parades. I think we need to fall in line,” he said.
Smith noted that other municipalities in southwest Mississippi canceled their Christmas parades as well. Summit, Magnolia, Brookhaven and Tylertown all canceled their parades in response to the surge in cases. Smith said that alone is reason enough to cancel McComb’s parade.
“All of those cities have canceled their Christmas parades, and I believe that if we continue with the Christmas parade, we will have an influx of people from those areas coming here, and it would be hard for us to social distance,” she said. “It would be hard for the police department to help with social distancing, and I would not want to be blamed ... if we have an outbreak.”
Lockley also announced that the city canceled its plans for what would have been the city’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade, following with other cities, including Biloxi and New Orleans.
