Mary Ann Gardner, 75, of Smithdale died April 14, 2020, at Courtyard Nursing & Rehab.
Arrangements are incomplete with Tyler Funeral Home of Brookhaven.
Ms. Gardner was born Nov. 12, 1944, to Dudley and Alleshia Young.
She was a member of Brown Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Bessie Bullock; oane son, Charles Edward Gardner; and a sister, Eloise Young.
She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Janice Gardner; a sister, Bertha (Milton) Green; three brothers, Billy (Margie) Young, E.T. (Marilyn) Young and Marvin (Peaches) Young; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.