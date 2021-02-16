For the past few years, Zaveon Williams has made a significant impact on the success of the South Pike boys basketball program.
Now the senior will get the chance to continue to do the same for a collegiate team after signing his letter of intent to play at Texas College in Tyler, Texas.
“When I first got the call, I am just blessed, because I didn’t think that I was going to go,” he said. “I filled out the applications, but nobody around here was willing to give me a chance other than Southeastern (Louisiana University).”
Williams, also known as ‘PJ’ among his peers, coaches and many others, adds that he chose to sign with the Steers over SLU, feeling like it was a better situation for him.
The chance to sign with a school came following a run of success with the Eagles, especially over the past three years. But it always wasn’t a smooth ride.
“I thank my Momma, thank God. I’ve been playing since the 10 th grade, working hard,” he said.
“I almost gave up and almost stuck to music and just going to college. I wanted to play basketball. My Mom said if you don’t go ball, at least get a degree.”
Williams also gave plenty of praise to his teammates for helping to push him and get him ready for this moment. At a time when he needed more of a boost and a bit more motivation to succeed, he is thankful for the coaching staff at Texas College.
“When they called, I was just happy, it is really like a big family,” Williams said. “Coach Greg Ellis really helped me.”
The process of signing with Texas College is one that came to fruition after weeks of preparation.
“I’ve been communicating with them for the last two months, calling them, and I just stayed to it,” Williams said. “We meet every Tuesday and they check on us. They check on our grades and make sure that we aren’t procrastinating. They just make sure everything is alright.”
During his time at South Pike, Williams has showed his versatility with playing multiple positions. When he gets to Tyler, Williams said that he expects to do the same.
“He (Ellis) said that you better be ready to shoot this thing when you come over here,” Williams joked. “He talked about being a combo guard and maybe playing a little bit of everything. He is trying to get us to come workout during the summer and get us right. I am in shape now but he wanted to get me a little more buff.”
Ellis also wanted to drive home the fact that Williams was going to be a student athlete with a heavy emphasis on the word student.
“He told to just be ready,” Williams said. “He said that being in college is not easy. He told me to be first in class, sit in the front seat in the classroom, to work hard and be a people person and be respectful. He said if you do those things, there will be no problem.”
As far as being away from southwest Mississippi, Williams said it won’t be bad, because he has family about two hours away in the Dallas area.
South Pike head coach Hilton Harrell is very happy to see Williams succeed and get the chance to continue to play basketball while trying to get an education.
“That is a good fit for him (at Texas College) because he worked so hard to try and get that opportunity,” Harrell said. “From where PJ came from, he got better every year and everybody can use a shooter.”
