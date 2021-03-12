Today’s Enterprise-Journal is a good bit thicker than usual with the inclusion of the annual Perspective magazine.
The annual report honors the Citizens of the Year, with frontline health care workers an easy choice for the commendation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center nurse practitioner Eric Hill, licensed practical nurse Buffy Bryant, intensive care unit nurse Kayla Stringer, respiratory therapists Andrea Newton and Loretta Jamison, and speech therapist Liz McDaniel give their takes on the challenges of treating COVID-19 in the past year. Patient Brian McGrath also recalls his fight with the virus.
Bob Hemeter is the recipient of the 2021 Life Achievement Award. Hemeter moved to McComb, raised a family and ran a business here for decades. Since retiring 10 years ago, Hemeter has stayed active, assisting with many local organizations, including the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, McComb Lions Club, St. Andrew’s Mission, the McComb Interdenominational Care Association, the McComb school board, and the Salvation Army.
Speaking of 2021, readers will notice an error in the magazine’s headline: the incorrect year.
“Four people on our staff, myself and three others, who have a total of 90 years at the Enterprise-Journal, saw the cover image with 2020 in the headline before we sent it to the printer,” Editor Jack Ryan said. “To everyone’s great regret, we all missed it.
“Apparently 2020 is the year that simply won’t go away. Either that or we subconsciously wanted to give our readers a chuckle.”
