Swamped and soaked

Heavy rainfall over the weekend caused significant flooding to areas in northern Pike County.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said Monday the deluge overtook parts of Highway 570 and Felders Campground.
He said despite the flooding, no damage had been reported.
Heavy rain fell Friday night, and while it had moved out by Saturday morning, its effects were just getting started on area rivers.
By Saturday morning, residents who live near waterways were reporting a surge of water on their properties, some right up to their doorsteps.
By Monday morning, the water had receded some at Felders Campground, where cabins at the church camp located on the banks of Topisaw Creek are elevated on stilts.
While the creek’s waters had reached the tabernacle that’s ringed by dozens of cabins, most of that had dried up, leaving standing water under cabins and near the river in a large pond.
Coghlan said no property damage was reported as a result of the flooding.
“There were some reported trees down here and there, but all things considered it wasn’t that bad at all,” he said. “It was a strong storm but it didn’t last long.”
Coghlan said one vehicle was stuck in the flood waters over the weekend, but the driver and car were pulled out by good samaritans before the fire rescue team could make it to the scene.
The Bogue Chitto River was at 17.22 feet at Tylertown, where the flood stage is 15 feet, on Monday afternoon. It had dropped 2.5 inches since Sunday.
Walthall County Emergency Management Director Royce McKee said water got pretty high along the Bogue Chitto River and Magee’s Creek, but no damage was reported.
“Hidden Springs is pretty much under water, but there was no damage from it,” he said. “There was no damage from the actual storm either.”
McKee said the Bogue Chitto River crested Monday at 20.6 feet and has been receded ever since. He also reported some hail in the area but had not heard of any property damage from it.
Coghlan said that with the ground so thoroughly soaked, much of the water had nowhere to go but rivers and steams. He said he expects the Bogue Chitto River to be back below flood stage by Wednesday.
“It’ll dry up over the week, and we can’t start it all over again with more weekend rain,” he said.
New Orleans National Weather Service forecasters predict a slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with chances of showers throughout the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.