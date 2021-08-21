Musical relief

Physical and occupational therapy can be painful, but clients at Tri Therapy in Magnolia get a little extra relief three times a week when Tyrone Roberts and Hollis Holmes break out their guitars.
Holmes, 77, comes for therapy, and Roberts, 80, to use the exercise machines. When they’re finished, around 8:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, they offer their own form of therapy free of charge.
Both have been in numerous musical groups over the years. Roberts plays with a group at First Baptist Church, Magnolia, while Holmes performs at local nursing homes when COVID-19 permits.
They got the idea to start playing at Tri Therapy a couple years ago.
“We just started sitting down, playing and doing songs. Turned into something fun,” Roberts said.
“I didn’t know what the patients would think, but they love it,” said office manager Latori Davis.
“We love them. We enjoy them,” Davis said. “We have a lot of patients, if they (musicians) are not here, they’re wondering where they are. Very inspirational. Something to look forward to.”
The duo’s repertoire consists of mainly old-time songs in a variety of genres: country, gospel, blues, bluegrass and “swamp pop.”
This past Friday, Roberts’ choices included “Tennessee Whiskey,” “T for Texas,” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and “Orange Blossom Special.” Holmes offered “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “Midnight Special,” “Runaway Mama” and a Delta blues number.
“I like it,” said patient C.W. McKey, a lifelong friend of Holmes’. “I’m 75 years old. That’s my kind of music.”
“Wonderful,” said patient Carrie Christian, exercising in time to a tune. “It’s soothing, and it makes you feel better.”
“I think they’re really good,” said Charlotte Rhodus.
Her husband Jerry, a mechanic and non-music-lover, is less enthusiastic. “I like silence,” he said. “I learned in my line of work to shut sound out.”
Well, you can’t please everybody, but the majority here is definitely on the side of the two songsters, who alternate their selections with storytelling.
“I got my start on the guitar at New Bethel Pentecostal Church,” Roberts said.
As a boy he learned to play and sing while surrounded by older folks on guitar, piano, dobro, accordion and drums.
Holmes started his musical career at age 15.
“I had my own group called the Spades,” he said.
He performed at such venues as A&K Dance Hall, King’s Highway, Circle Inn and The Pines.
While stationed in Germany with the military, Roberts formed a group called the Country Playboys that opened for American performers touring Europe. He recalls seeing Rosanne Cash when she was a teen, before she became a famous country singer.
At Fort Sill, Okla., in the mid-1960s he was playing for a local group when he met a clean-cut, turtleneck-wearing songwriter by the name of Willie Nelson.
Back at physical therapy, after about an hour of picking, the pair wound down and packed up their guitars.
As Holmes left, he called out, “Y’all have a blessed day and I love all of you.”
His wife Sue, who was still exercising, said she is proud of her husband for sharing his music, especially at nursing homes.
“He brings feel-good music,” she said.
