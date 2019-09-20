Daniel Bullock, 78, of Slidell and a native of Tylertown, died Sept. 13, 2019, at his home.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Greater Powerhouse Church with Pastor Jason Howard officiating and Elder Colia Dillon, pastor. Burial will be in Brandon Bay United Methodist Church Cemetery.
He was born April 4, 1941, in Walthall County.
Craft-Ginn Funeral Home of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
