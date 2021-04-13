Clara Williams

Clara Mae Ross Williams, 105, of McComb, passed away April 2, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Craft Funeral Home and continues 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Fernwood until services at noon with Pastor Don Johnson officiating. Masks and social distancing are required,
Clara was born to the late Needham and Charlotte Dillon Ross on Aug. 27, 1915.
She was a retired Head Start teacher at the Pleasant Grove Head Start Center, where she was one of the first organizers and teachers in the Pleasant Grove community, starting after the Civil Rights Act was passed.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church , where she was a faithful member until her health began to fail. She loved singing in the Gospel Choir and was a Sunday school teacher and served on the Mother Board, Usher Board and Mission Board.
Clara was a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved her family and friends. She enjoyed working her flower beds, cooking, crocheting, knitting, sewing and quilting.
She was a member of Naomi Chapter 20 on the Order of the Eastern Star, the Good Samaritan Club, the Friendship Club, the Christian Home Mission Society, Farmers Lodge, the Community Resource Development Club and the Dillon Family Singers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Spellman Williams Sr.; a daughter, Charlotte Williams Johnson; two sisters, Louella Ross Coleman and Alma Ross Jackson; and a Brother, Combre J. Ross.
Survivors include three daughters, Alice Woods, Linda Hurst and Pelicia (John) Taylor; five sons, Wallace (Frances Williams, Don (Willie Jean) Williams, Spellman Williams Jr., Michael (Gail) Williams and Mathis (Valarie) Williams; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
