Deck halls with palm, bananas

This time of year most people are thinking about Christmas trees, but I’ve been focused on trees of a different sort — banana.
My friend Pat McCullough of Ruth had a stand of mature banana trees he wanted moved. They were crowded up between a cypress tree and a muscadine trellis, and besides, he has a much better stand nearby in full sun.
He was going to move them with a backhoe but remembered I’ve been planting bananas, so he gave me a call.
I dug some of his smaller trees earlier this year and set them out in an old burn pile in the Outback. Pat said I could get the bigger ones after frost knocked them back.
I told my buddy Scott B. Williams, who shares my interest in tropicals and could use some banana trees in his back yard at Ross Barnett Reservoir. So when Pat called after a recent killing frost, Scott and I drove out to his place.
The banana trees were intimidating. Even after the frost browned the leaves, some stood over 20 feet tall, with massive trunks.
Banana trees have small roots, nothing like a regular tree, but they grow close together and are hard to get to.
We used sharpshooters, axe and mattock to separate and dig them up. We divvied them up between my pickup truck and Scott’s trailer, cutting the tops back so they wouldn’t drag.
The biggest tree was so heavy it took three of us to load into my truck. I wasn’t sure how I was going to go about planting it.
I wound up with four trees in all: two big, one medium and one small. I gave the medium to a friend at work, leaving me with three.
At home, it was all I could do to drag the big ones out of the truck. I soaked them down and covered them with a tarpaulin until I had time to plant them.
Hard to handle
On plant-ing day I went out to the biggest tree, squatted down, bear-hugged it and lifted. I got it about halfway to the tailgate, then dropped it. Wow! Felt like 500 pounds.
I considered calling someone to help, but manly pride prompted me to give it another try. This time I summoned all my strength and got it onto the lip of the tailgate. From there I could slide it on in.
By comparison, the second tree was easy. The third one, only two feet tall, went into a pot.
Angelyn and I drove down to the food plot, a clearing surrounded by huge, vine-draped hardwood trees. It has a big dirt pile in the middle which I’m turning into a banana tree oasis.
We decided where to put the giant tree and I dug a hole. Since banana trees have small roots, it didn’t take a very big one, a couple feet wide and about as deep, at the most.
Then I carefully backed the truck up to the hole and slid the tree out, where it fell straight in.
We added dirt, fertilizer and water, and buttressed it with chunks of wood.
The same procedure took care of the second tree. The little tree was a cinch.
I also had chunks of banana tree root we had dug up, so I stuck those here and there in the dirt.
Pat gets lots of fruit off his banana trees. He said the trick is to not cut the trees back in the winter. Instead, let the leaves die and provide some insulation. In the spring, cut the tops back until you get to a live core in the trunk. It will shoot up from there. His trees reach nearly 30 feet tall.
The fruit doesn’t ripen on the tree in these latitudes but needs to be hung in a dark room to ripen, he said.
And he doesn’t even eat bananas!
Palm trees add to mix
Pat had also directed us to a bunch of windmill palm seedlings we could dig up.
Scott is a palm tree enthusiast. He grows dozens of palms at his property in Prentiss as well as at Ross Barnett, where he believes a “lake effect” allows for hot-weather plants.
Scott has identified several species of palms that survive our winters, of which windmill is probably the most common (see sidebar). I have one in my back yard that must be 30 feet tall.
We wound up with over 50 pots of seedlings, which we divided. We’ll let them grow before setting them out.
The lure of the tropics
Why this fascination with tropical plants?
In my case, I lived on the subtropical island of Okinawa as a kid and traveled a lot in the tropics as an adult, including Papua New Guinea, where my father was a missionary.
Scott, too, has rambled much in the tropics, including his epic solo sea kayak voyage across the Caribbean (chronicled in his book “On Island Time” published by University Press of Mississippi).
Scott and I also did some adventuring together in the tropics, including a canoe trip down the Patuca River of Honduras.
To us, jungle means adventure. But as the years go by, I am less eager to travel.
When I noticed the tropical look of that food plot on the Outback, I decided to create my own tropical country in miniature.
Banana and palm trees made for a good Christmas present.
