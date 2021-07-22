Alvin J. Hogan, 67, of McComb died July 18, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary United Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Maurice Bennett officiating. The Rev. Kelvin Williams is pastor. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hogan was born July 22, 1953, in Caddo Parish, La., to the late Joe Nathan Williams and Louise Carter.
He was formerly employed with Croft Metals. He retired from the McComb School District, where he served as director of adult education at Summit Learning Center.
He was a member of St. Catherine Spiritual Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday school superintendent.
Mr. Hogan graduated from Alcorn State University with a B.S. in engineering. He later received a B.S. in business administration from Belhaven University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix.
He was a Mason member of Eureka Lodge No. 5 of McComb, a board member for the Black History Gallery and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Patrick Hogan and Willie Hogan.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Frances Bennett Hogan; two children, Alfonda Renee Powell-Westbrook and Joseph Lydell Hogan; three grandchildren, Eric Charles Powell II, Jonathan Kalen Westbrook and Kirsten Jonee Westbrook; siblings, Jessie (Ollie) Carter, Mary Carter (the late Joseph) Belbrewer, George (Desiree) Hogan and Lizzie Pearl Carter; a godsister, Delores Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
