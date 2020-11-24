Martha Gale Daniels Newman, 84, of Liberty, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, in her home after a brief, but valiant battle with cancer.
Services were held Nov. 16, 2020 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and graveside at East Fork Cemetery.
A blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty, Gale was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Oktibbeha County as the first child of Emma Cornelia “Neely” Heflin Daniels and Rufus McMillian Daniels and soon became ring-leader of her siblings, Barbara Ann Daniels (Anders) and James Rufus “Jimmy” Daniels, and her dear cousin, Shelby Turner (Watson). One particular evening, she even acted as a hair-stylist in order to rid her sister of the lovely dark curls admired by so many. Despite her mother’s dismay, her father refrained from punishment, remarking instead that, “She did a pretty good job.”
Though she moved from Starkville at age 12, she remained a faithful Bulldog fan and cowbell ringer all her life. She and Barbara also loved to return to their roots and enjoyed all sorts of shenanigans with Shelby. A favorite diversion included prank calling the local radio station with various aliases to request their favorite songs.
Gale graduated from Liberty Attendance Center in 1955 and soon married her high-school sweetheart, Lloyd T. Newman Jr. of East Fork. Together, they raised two children, Sheila Lynn Newman and Lloyd T. “Bub” Newman III. With the patience of a saint, Gale fiercely loved her “babies” — she didn’t even fuss when they put her new red lipstick on the dog, set off fireworks in her car, or demanded a *darn* donut in front of the preacher. Always warm and affectionate, she greeted them “Good morning, Sunshine” each day. Never one to sit idly, Gale enjoyed taking her babies camping and swimming; in fact, she was the most proficient water skier of them all!
An active member of East Fork Baptist Church for more than five decades, Gale served as the Sunday School director and the church treasurer. Throughout her career, she worked as a secretary for Croft Metals, the Amite County Tax Assessor’s Office and the Amite County Co-Op. She also co-owned of Liberty Furniture and Appliances from 1965-1970.
Without a doubt, Gale’s most beloved and successful venture was loving her three grandchildren with absolute abandon: Jenny Michelle, Daniel Hunter and William Lloyd “Billy.” Momo, as they called her, was always faithful in her promise to never trade them for a jug of blue monkeys, and her hand-patting skills were unrivaled! She taught them how to cook and drive, to take regular treks through the woods, and served as best friend, chauffeur, short-order cook, generous philanthropist, and professional encourager. Most importantly, Momo ensured they benefitted from the blindest of loves!
For the last seven years, Momo excelled at being the greatest of great-grandmothers to her handsome Emmett, precious Hollis and sweet Aubrey (with whom she proudly shared her pretty blonde hair and blue eyes). These kiddos never failed to bring a smile to her face and an “I love you” from her heart.
Momo’s deep joy in grandchildren and great-grandchildren was made possible by two women she loved as her own children: Cindy Wilson Newman, her daughter-in-law, and Rebecca Ford Newman, her granddaughter-in-law. She beamed when speaking of how proud she was of them and how grateful she was for their kindness to her. Their tireless dedication to family and God amazed Momo, and they will always be “her girls” too!
Momo was the epitome of a 1 Corinthians 13 kind of love. She was patient and kind. Never rude or selfish. She bore all things and endured to the end with grace. With fullest devotion, her last words were a profession of love for her family.
Gale is now happily visiting with those loved ones whose passing preceded her own, including her parents, Rufus and Neely; her brother, Jimmy; and her husband of 52 years, Lloyd.
There are many who grieve her absence — especially her children, Sheila of Fairhope, Ala., and Bub (Cindy) of Liberty; her grandchildren, Jenny of Austin, Texas, Hunter (Rebecca) of Summit and Billy of Macon, Ga.; her great-grandchildren, Emmett, Hollis, and Aubrey of Summit; her sister, Barbara of McCall Creek; her in-laws, Camille Newman and Bobby Seale, both of Liberty, and Bob Newman of Baton Rouge; and an abundance of nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Gifts honoring her memory and love for all of her children — particularly her “precious Hollis” – may be donated to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson at www.growchildrens.org or by calling 601-984-2300.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
