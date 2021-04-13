Mississippi legislators imposed no new limits on the election process during their recently ended session, but this state already had some of the strictest voting laws in the U.S.
Widespread early voting? Not in Mississippi. This state has a limited number of reasons for people to cast absentee ballots.
Some states have drop boxes where early voters can leave their ballots. Mississippi does not, which means people mailing back absentee ballots have to deal with the uncertainties of the U.S. Postal Service.
Mississippi requires absentee ballot applications to be notarized. Critics say this is burdensome for college students and others who will be out of town on Election Day, because they have to find a notary.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who spent three terms as secretary of state, said in an interview at the end of the legislative session that he would oppose any effort to remove the notary requirement for absentee ballots.
“One of the things it is not burdensome on is ballot harvesting,” Hosemann said. That is the practice of one person collecting and returning absentee ballots for multiple people.
Some states emphasize voting by mail, automatically sending ballots to people who put themselves on a list of permanent absentee voters. Mississippi does not, and Republicans who control the Legislature are unlikely to change that.
The current secretary of state, Republican Michael Watson, said during a March 26 interview on WLOX-TV that he opposes any move by the federal government to set new rules about voter registration or mail-in voting.
“Think about all these woke college university students now who would automatically be registered to vote, whether they wanted to or not,” Watson said. “Again, if they didn’t know to opt out, they would be automatically registered to vote.
“And then they receive this mail-in ballot that they didn’t even know was coming because they didn’t know they registered to vote. You have an uninformed citizen who may not be prepared and ready to vote, automatically it’s forced on them, ‘Hey, go and make a choice.’ And our country’s going to pay for those choices.”
Watson’s comments have come under broad criticism, including from former Mississippi Gov. Ray Mabus, who responded on Twitter: “His talking points are from 1950s. Slightly updated. Literacy tests anyone?”
A Democratic state lawmaker, Rep. Hester Jackson McCray of Horn Lake, is sponsoring an initiative that would allow people to vote at least 10 days before an election at the offices of circuit clerks or municipal clerks and at other qualifying polling sites.
