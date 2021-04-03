Joseph Troy Whittington, 54, passed away March 26, 2021, after a sudden illness.
Please join us in celebrating Troy’s life 2 p.m. Saturday at Jolimar Summit, 740 Jolimar Trail SE, Summit.
Troy was born Aug. 11, 1966, to Joe and Martha Ann Dunaway Whittington in New Orleans.
Much of Troy’s youth was spent in the neighborhood of Arabi, La., where he could usually be found at a local baseball park. Weekends and summers took him to the family farm in Mississippi, where he helped his parents, spent time with their Louisiana friends and enjoyed his extended family in Amite County.
Troy moved permanently to Mississippi when he was 15, where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Jimmy and Sue Cleveland, and their children, Mechelle, Art and John, while his parents moved to Ghana, West Africa, for his father’s job. At this time, Troy began attending Amite School Center in Liberty, where the former city boy was soon converted to a country boy. Troy excelled at football and baseball while at ASC.
Upon graduation, he went to Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he played football. After finishing at Southwest, Troy went to Baton Rouge and became an LSU Tiger, where he graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering and began his career at Union Oil (Unocal) in Lafayette, La.
Troy worked offshore for many years in the Gulf of Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam and Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He also worked in Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Colorado. After many years with Unocal, he began working at Samson Energy of Tulsa, Okla., where he became drilling and completions manager. He excelled at his job, and Troy’s long and successful career in the oil and gas industry created countless lifelong friendships.
While he truly enjoyed his work, Troy’s passions were hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, LSU sports and cooking for his family and friends. “Donaho” was known for his warm and friendly personality, his overwhelmingly positive outlook on life, his memorable jokes and stories, and his unique ability to make friends out of strangers. From Africa to Alaska and many places in between, Troy made new friends everywhere he went.
Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Carrie Longmire Whittington and Bernard and Alma Smith Dunaway; his mother, Martha Ann Dunaway Whittington; his father, Joseph C. Whittington; and sister, Kim Whittington McCracken.
He is survived by his children, Tyler, Tori and Joe Walker Whittington and their mother, Kandie Whittington; his stepmother, Martha Newman Whittington; brothers-in-law, Kyle Glass, Kelly Glass and Mike McCracken (Roxanne); nephews, Carson McCracken (Danielle) and George Glass; nieces, Mabry, Anne Riley and Ella Glass; and former in-laws, George and Lynda Glass. He will also be greatly missed by his aunts, Sue Cleveland (Jimmy), June Barnett (Jack), Carol Delozier (Gene); uncle, Bobby Joe Dunaway (Patsy); along with his first cousins and their families.
