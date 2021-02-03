Cynthia Kay Bailey Hinshaw, 56, of Bogue Chitto, passed from this life on Feb. 2, 2021.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bogue Chitto Church of Christ. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Cold Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to please wear a mask. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Hinshaw was born Dec. 22, 1964, to Jerry Ervin Bailey and Jeannette Jordan Bailey.
She taught for 25 years at Loyd Star Attendance Center, making an impact on hundreds of students’ lives.
She loved music from many different genres and taught her children to love them as well. Cynthia loved football, especially the Ole Miss Rebels and New Orleans Saints.
She loved people and loved talking to friends and former students. She would even speak to a perfect stranger and made it her goal to make even the dourest person laugh.
She made it a point to watch “Jeopardy” every day at 3:30 p.m., keeping score for herself and her son.
She enjoyed collecting coffee mugs from all over the world, stamps, coins, nutcrackers and Noah’s ark figurines. She had a knack for photography, making nature and her daughter her central subjects. She loved to write poems, especially for anyone who asked.
Preceding her in death were her father and son, Jacob Hinshaw.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wade Hinshaw; her mother; her daughter and son-in-law, Bailey and Hunter Coulombe; a cousin/sister, Brenda Hall; and numerous other cousins who loved her very much.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.