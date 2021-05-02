Human trafficking doesn’t always involve a creep in a panel van lying in wait to scurry away with unsuspecting kids. In fact, some of it is happening under the same roof children share with their parents, without the young victims ever leaving home.
That’s according to Hollie Jeffery, founder of the ACE Institute, an organization that works to educate people on how to identify warning signs and prevent modern-day sex and labor slavery taking place all over the world.
“I can assure you it happens everywhere in every small town in Mississippi.” Jeffery told the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday.
Jeffery, a social worker by training, founded ACE — short for Adverse Childhood Experiences — after working with vulnerable youth in her native Bruce in north Mississippi.
Human trafficking involves the selling of people for sex and labor.
“I can take your labor for some type of money or good or I can exchange sex from you for some type of money or good,” she said.
And it comes in many forms.
“It can be a momma who has a drug habit that is selling her child for drugs,” she said. “It could also be a mom who lives with her boyfriend who pays all of the bills and has sex with her 16-year-old daughter.
“It doesn’t look like the grandma down the street. It doesn’t look like the high school cheerleader pimping out her cheerleading squad. It doesn’t look like the president of the sorority house. It doesn’t look like the high school football captain, but that’s who’s doing it.”
Giving kids access to the internet is one of the riskiest things a parent can do, Jeffery said.
She said sex offenders who prey on children online use their victims’ social media profiles to gain information to exploit them.
“They will pose as one of their peers. They’re not going to be the creepy old man in the picture,” she said. “He’s going to pose as a young boy who’s good looking and he’s going to hit on your daughter.”
Predators will learn as much as they can about their victims and use their vulnerabilities — substance abuse, low self-esteem, homelessness, poverty, mental illness — to lure them in.
“Every one of us have a vulnerability,” she said, and for parents, their vulnerability is their children. “ ‘I can use his kid to threaten him.’
“They are experts in manipulating people. This is their job and they can make a hell of a lot of money doing it.”
Jeffery said traffickers will sometimes send sexually explicit photos to young victims and get them to do the same. After that, they’re trapped.
“Once the offender, the perpetrator, has the picture, then he turns around and blackmails your son or daughter,” she said. “Sometimes this perpetrator is on the other side of the world and can never see your child in person.”
Still, they’ll keep forcing victims to send illicit content under the threat of extortion.
“She’s a slave in your own house and you don’t even know it. It’s called ‘sextortion,’ ” Jeffery said.
Jeffery said parents can take simple steps as disabling GPS tracking on their kids’ phones and installing filters that alerts them to communications that contain language associated with exploitation and bullying.
But the best prevention is to have frequent and open conversations with children about safeguarding themselves. While such discussions may be difficult, she said human traffickers have no problem engaging in conversation with kids.
“They will do the things you won’t do. They will sit there and ask them all the questions,” Jeffery said. Then “they will flip the switch on them and they will blackmail them. These traffickers are not in white vans going around and kidnapping your kids. They are building relationships with them online.”
But she also stressed that traffickers are indeed on the streets looking to lure victims from public spaces, too.
“They’re waiting around where kids are going to be congregating,” she said.
Sometimes that includes bus and train stations in large cities, where wall-eyed runaways arrive wearing fear and uncertainty on their sleeves.
“They’re easy to spot to the traffickers because they have been trained for who to look for,” she said.
Jeffery showed a map of the U.S. that tracks reports of trafficking.
“You can see some trends along interstate highways,” she noted.
She said major sporting events also coincide with increased reports of human trafficking.
“The Super Bowl is called the largest human trafficking event in the country,” Jeffery said. “In Mississippi, during the Sanderson Farms golf tournament, there is an increase in online sexual ads.”
Increased awareness regarding human trafficking has led to changes in the way some cases are handled, and prostitution is just one example, Jeffery said.
“Ten years ago we didn’t see them as victims,” she said, noting that in many instances that’s the case, and the real criminals are the pimps and johns.
Mississippi is fertile ground for the human trafficking of workers in the agriculture industry, Jeffery said. Undocumented immigrants are often smuggled to work in fields, restaurants, nail salons, massage parlors and in agriculture — Mississippi’s biggest industry.
“You are probably going to see more males who are labor trafficked in agriculture,” she said.
While m,any of the statistics on human trafficking come from documented cases, Jeffery believes that much more of it happening, and any stat is likely to be underestimated.
What is known are the effects of human trafficking.
Childhood trauma survivors are more likely to die before 60 and are more likely to have heart disease, drug abuse and other health issues, Jeffery said.
“A lot of times survivors just survive and never thrive,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of lifelong traumas that follow children into adulthood.”
Human trafficking is the second-largest growing industry in the world, right behind drug trafficking and just ahead of arms trafficking.
And the risk is very real, she said, citing longheld statistics that figure one in four girls will be sexually abused by the time their 18, as will one in seven boys.
More than half of rescued trafficking victims were once foster kids, she said.
“They have a lot of vulnerabilities. They are running away from the foster system to a trafficker,” Jeffery said. “They’re offering them something tat the foster system is not.”
As Jeffery wrapped up her presentation, she said she wanted to go into start it off by educating her audience and conclude it by scaring them.
“You’ve got to think like a perpetrator and we don’t want to think like a perpetrator because we don’t want to go there,” she said. “It’s your responsibility s parents to educate yourselves.
“I can’t protect your kids. I can tell you how to, but at the end of the day it’s your responsibility for you to find this information out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.