While the depot may be destroyed, the McComb Railroad Depot Museum will live on through salvaged exhibits, and the network of people who first pulled together to create the attraction 20 years ago are already reconnecting.
Firefighters were able to save some exhibits from the museum Sunday after a fire broke out at the depot. Fire Chief Gary McKenzie estimated about 90% of the artifacts in the south end of the building could be saved. Brass bells, some photos and replica train engines had already been pulled out Sunday.
The north end of the depot, where the fire appeared to have started, functioned as an archives room, including storage for many of the original prints of photos seen in the museum. Winnie Len Howell, a co-founder of the museum, fears that most of those original photos are now ash.
“You cannot put up an original photo in a museum, you put up copies. Sadly, our original photos burned up yesterday,” Howell said.
She recalled that many were original photos by railroad image historian Campbell William Witbeck, which McComb museum co-founder Edwin Etheridge had curated for an exhibit for McComb’s 1972 centennial celebration.
“Edwin meant to give them back, but Witbeck died and so Edwin kept the pictures, and they were wonderful,” Howell said. “That’s one of the things that was stored that was lost. Some of them, people have copies of that we can get. Some of them were lost. Even though you have insurance, you can’t put a value on some things that you just can’t reproduce. They’ve valuable because they have so much meaning.”
Howell and Etheridge began work on the museum in 2000, and its grand opening was held June 13, 2003, at the Iron Horse Festival. Howell served as director of the museum until 2018.
“I could not have done it without Mr. Etheridge. He had a huge collection of railroad artifacts; he’d even built a room on his house to keep them. I think his wife was anxious to get rid of them. We started with a huge collection of items,” she said. “He didn’t know how to display them, and he didn’t know how to preserve them. I said, ‘Edwin, I’m afraid your collection is going to disappear unless we put it behind glass and preserve it,’ so we began to work together with the city.”
She credits many others with getting the museum started. District Attorney Dee Bates advised them on the legal aspects. Railroad worker Donald Chase made a display for brass bells. Southwest Mississippi Community College carpentry teacher Joe Cornacchione built cases.
Students helped paint. Stennis Space Center graphic designer Gary Herring, a McComb High alumnus, heard about the project and called Howell to offer his expertise.
“It was so many people in the community involved in making this museum work,” Howell said. “McComb’s museum was unique in that it was run by volunteers. None of us got paid. We just simply did it out of love for our city.”
The museum’s current executive director, Ralph Price, planned to go into the building Monday afternoon to assess the damage and salvage more exhibits.
“We were able to salvage quite a few things yesterday. It’s a little bit early in the process to know exactly what we have and what we don’t have,” he said.
Salvaged exhibits are being preserved in an undisclosed location.
“We have it in climate-controlled space that’s been donated to us, off-site,” Price said.
He anticipated having a volunteer salvage crew to re-enter the building with him Monday, and he’s already looking to a future for the museum built on what they’ve been able to recover.
“Hopefully when we re-establish things, we’ll have quite a nucleus of things to start with,” he said.
Howell was heartbroken by the fire but shares Price’s optimism for rebuilding.
“I was very upset. I began texting people asking them to pray and hoping that it could be saved,” she said.
Among those she reached were a contact at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and railroad historian John Fortner in Baton Rouge, both of whom offered their help in rebuilding.
Fortner drove to McComb on Sunday to help and called his industry friends from all over the country for more help. Howell said the community, volunteers and all who’ve put into the museum are “still very caring.”
“You wouldn’t believe how many I heard from yesterday. When you do something like this, you make a lot of friends, thank goodness,” she said.
