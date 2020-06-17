J.C. Lewis, 89, of Magnolia, died June 12, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Burial will be in Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Osyka.
Mr. Lewis was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Tylertown. He was the son of the late J. Lee Lewis and Lillie Brumfield Lewis.
J.C. was the husband of Leola Dawson Lewis and was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran. J.C. earned a Purple Heart during the Korean War.
