COVID-19 is bad enough. Now meet the after-effects.
Specialists, especially cardiologists and pulmonologists, are seeing patients who survived coronavirus only to report symptoms that suggest longer-lasting problems.
“It’s across the board on all specialties,” said Dr. Christos Kasapis of the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi in McComb.
When people are in the throes of COVID, they may experience a host of lung and heart issues. Pneumonia is not uncommon, and Kasapis has seen heart attacks, arrhythmia, heart failure, stroke, blood clots and inflammation of the heart muscle — all of which can also lead to serious problems later on.
But some patients get over COVID-19 only to come down with more symptoms.
“They can have all sort of abnormalities later on,” Kasapis said. “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. With minimum exertion their heart rate goes fast. Increased exercise intolerance. Heart failure symptoms.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the most commonly reported long-term post-COVID-19 symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain and chest pain.
Others include difficulty concentrating, depression, muscle pain, headache, intermittent fever and heart palpitations.
Less common are inflammation of the heart muscle, lung function abnormalities, kidney problems, rash, hair loss, smell and taste problems, sleep issues, memory problems, anxiety and mood changes. The Cleveland Clinic even reports erectile dysfunction as a possible after-effect of COVID.
n n n
Ruby Travis of Kentwood, La., went through COVID in September but is still having symptoms, notably joint pain and shortness of breath.
“I was flat on my back for eight days,” she said.
She wasn’t hospitalized and didn’t get pneumonia but still has trouble breathing as well as low energy.
As for her joints, “I can’t even grip anything. It’s my hands and my fingers that are killing me now. In the afternoon they swell up,” she said.
Travis hasn’t sought medical attention for her hands but has gone to a pulmonologist, who told her it could take six to nine months to recover her lung capacity.
Jane Laird of Bogue Chitto said her whole family got COVID in November.
Her mother-in-law, Charlotte Laird, is still on oxygen over two months after getting the virus.
When she contracted the virus, she stayed home for a week with 103 fever, then spent a week in the hospital with pneumonia.
“I was under the impression I was home from the hospital, I’d be OK in a week or two,” she said.
But her oxygen levels remained low and her heart races.
“I’m still on oxygen now,” said Laird, who never had heart or lung issues before the virus and was always active.
She has an appointment with a heart specialist, and her pulmonologist said it may take six months for her lungs to recover.
Jane’s husband Hugh Laird, 44, had pneumonia twice from the coronavirus. Normally a hard worker and outdoorsman, he has seen his energy plummet, she said.
“He said as soon as he can get the (COVID vaccine) shot he’s going to get it because he doesn’t want to get it again,” Jane said.
As for Jane, “my oxygen level’s good, but if I have to bring a big box back here (at her job) I’m huffing and puffing,” she said.
n n n
With the pandemic scarcely a year old, doctors just don’t know what all the long-term ramifications might be.
“You can have a healthy heart and wind up with myocarditis, clots,” Kasapis said.
“When you have symptoms, seek medical attention. Don’t delay care,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to talk to the doctor. Better safe than sorry.”
People who have had COVID shouldn’t expect to bounce back anyway, he pointed out. Just because the primary symptoms — like fever, chills and cough — are gone doesn’t mean everything’s back to normal.
“They need to start slowly exercising,” Kasapis advised. “Engage slowly back into physical activities.”
Normally, post-COVID patients should see improvement after a month, he said.
Confusing the issue is the fact that some symptoms may crop up after COVID that aren’t connected to the virus.
“Everything you can talk about, I’ve heard about. But do we attribute it to COVID?” Kasapis said.
“We have a lot to see ahead of us and we don’t even know the recovery because we’re so used to helping patients survive the acute disease.”
Kasapis’ biggest concern is patients who need medical attention but don’t seek it because they’re afraid of catching COVID at the hospital or clinic.
“I’m sure there are people who died from a heart attack at home because they didn’t go to the doctor,” he said, urging people to get help if they have symptoms.
He’s also concerned about people who don’t want to take the COVID vaccine.
“This is the first pandemic in 100 years,” Kasapis said. “We were desperate for science to do something, and when they developed a vaccine, some people are afraid to take it.”
n n n
At Southwest Pulmonary Medicine, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Michelle Thomas has seen fewer lung after-effects from COVID than she might have expected, considering the virus often attacks the lungs and may result in pneumonia.
“I don’t know that we’ve had a lot of new patients with new lung conditions, but we’ve had some patients who had fairly well-controlled lung issues that are now requiring supplemental oxygen,” she said.
“On the other hand, we’ve had some patients with asthma or copd (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and they’re fine. That’s the thing about covid, it’s so from one extreme to the other.”
Shortness of breath is the most common lung complaint following COVID.
Thomas recalls one patient who had COVID last summer and was still short of breath months later.
“She was one of those patients that actually required us to put her on oxygen,” Thomas said.
On the other hand was a woman with COPD who caught COVID but whose only respiratory issue was a sinus infection.
“It never got into her lungs. It never got into her chest,” Thomas said.
“I’ve had patients that didn’t survive covid. The majority of my patients that had it got over it and are back to their pre-Covid condition without any lingering effects.”
People who survive Covid shouldn’t take their restored health for granted, especially if they already had COPD or other lung conditions.
“If they’ve had (Covid) and they’ve gotten over it, monitor your symptoms,” Thomas advised.
Pulmonology care providers like herself and Dr. Olukunle Ajagbe may order lung X-rays and change medications or inhalers for patients with lingering problems.
“Don’t just put it off to being your copd. Get in to see you doctor,” Thomas said.
“Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.