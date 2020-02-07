Porter updates constituents

A month into his service as a state lawmaker, Rep. Daryl Porter Jr. met with constituents Tuesday night to give an update on legislation he’s supporting.
“We ran on taking your voices from the ballot box to the State Capitol,” Porter, D-Summit, told about a dozen people at Summit Town Hall. “This is the first of many meetings where I will inform you about legislation that I am working on. I want you guys to be engaged, I want you to offer ideas to some of the legislation we are proposing.
“That seat in Jackson belongs to y’all. It’s not my seat and you all helped place me there. You all have every right to help mold and shape legislation that affects our district.”
Porter’s last day as a town councilman is Feb. 14. The council is expected to vote next week to schedule a special election on March 24.
The proposals he discussed included creating a pilot program to expand health insurance coverage to uninsured Mississippians, raising state employees’ pay, addressing the teacher shortage, renewing drivers licenses via mobile devices and requiring school business drivers to receive CPR certification.
Porter also discussed the ongoing crisis surrounding state prisons following the death of 15 inmates in a little over a month.
Teacher licensure
Noting the state’s struggle to fill about 2,000 teaching jobs, Porter said HB 1478, would allow would-be educators who have failed the PRAXIS exam three times to teach in a low-performing district under the mentorship of a licensed teacher for three years before earning certification.
“Standardized tests should not define a person’s skill to do their job, and I am speaking from personal experience,” Porter, an attorney said, referring to his own struggles with taking the bar exam.
The state currently allows teachers seeking a nontraditional provisional license to participate in the Teach Mississippi Institute, which Porter called an effective route for emergency licensure but added that the state needs more options.
Under the new proposal, teachers who complete three years of service with a low-performing district and receive a successful evaluation would be able to earn their license.
Turning to teacher pay raises, Porter said, “I support and I will support any measures to pay our teachers. If it comes through where it’s $1,000, I will vote to give them $1,000. If it comes through to pay them $1,500, I will vote to give them $1,500.”
A proposal to give teachers a $1,000 raise passed the Senate on Wednesday and will go to the House for further debate.
The average teacher salary in the U.S. was $60,477 in 2017-18, but Mississippi teachers earned, on average, $44,926, the lowest in the nation, according to the National Education Association.
Employee pay raises
Like teachers, Porter said state employees in Mississippi also should earn more, and HB 1477 aims to give them a 3% boost.
The Legislature approved a 3% pay raise in 2019, the first they had received in more than a decade.
Porter said the average state employee earns $39,977, which is below the national average.
Porter said he’d like to give state employees a 3% raise over the next four years until the national average is reached.
“I’m optimistic about everything and we’re going to fight for it,” he said.
Health care coverage
While expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for the working poor is likely to be a non-starter in Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature, Porter is supporting a measure that will try to find options to accomplish that.
“We already know that Medicaid expansion is a big no right now,” he said.
Porter said he’s supporting HB 1170, which would divert about $350,000 each from the State Department of Health and the State Department of Insurance to determine the feasibility and cost of creating a state option for health care coverage.
Medical care would be provided through existing public health care services, and backers of the bill say they hope the increased availability of coverage will lead to more competition among private insurers and better access to health care overall.
“The proposal is to pool funds from these two agencies for them to basically do a pilot program or a study to find more effective ways for people who are uninsured to become insured,” Porter said.
He said about 255,000 Mississippians lack health insurance. and many counties only have one health care provider.
A report released last year found that 31 of 64 rural Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing, which would leave many rural residents with no immediate access to health care.
School bus CPR
Porter said House Bill 1169, which would require school bus drivers, was proposed after a child suffered an asthma attack on a bus and the driver didn’t know how to respond.
“Currently it is not required for school bus drivers to be CPR certified,” Porter said. “That student was having an asthma attack and that mom rushed to the school bus and gave the student an inhaler that they had left at home.”
The legislation would require drivers to become CPR certified before they could transport students.
Mobile drivers license renewal
Citing long lines, frequent closures and staffing issues at drivers license offices statewide, including the one in Summit, Porter said HB 1447 is modeled after legislation in other states that allows motorists to renew their licenses with a smartphone app.
“I have seen friends and family members complain about waiting in long lines at the DMV — if the DMV is open,” he said. “We have seen this in other states.”
Porter said the state allows drivers to replace lost or stolen licenses online but not renew them.
Prisons, criminal
justice reform
Turning away from proposed legislation and to the ongoing crisis facing the state’s prisons in the wake of a spate of inmate deaths in the past few weeks, Porter said he and other lawmakers recently toured the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to see the problems firsthand.
“I will tell y’all based off my visit to Parchman, it is a huge task to get something done,” he said. “They’ve been underfunded consistently for the past 20 to 30 years.”
Porter said Parchman has one guard per 128 inmates, which he called dangerous.
Additionally, prison guards aren’t fairly compensated for their work, he said.
“Nobody wants to put their life on the line for $24,000. They can go somewhere way safer,” he said.
Porter said he doesn’t believe the use of private prisons is an adequate solution.
“I am personally not in favor of private prisons,” he said. “It removes the eye of the state. We have no control over what goes on at a private prison.”
But he also doesn’t agree with calls for prison reform advocates to shut down Parchman, citing its economic impact in the Delta.
“There are people talking about shutting down Parchman. I don’t agree with that,” he said. “You do have people who rely on that as their source of income. You’ve got people making $22,000 to $24,000 to put their lives on the line.
“In my opinion this is a state of emergency for the prison system.”
Porter said the state’s practice of classifying repeat drug and non-violent offenders as habitual felons, which sends them to maximum security units with rapists and murderers, is fundamentally wrong. He said that exacerbates the problems in state prisons while increasing the potential for previously non-violent offenders to become more violent behind bars instead of being rehabilitated.
“This point system, which I believe is adopted from the federal level, it has to change,” he said. “There’s no reason for a shoplifter to be housed with a convicted murderer.”
