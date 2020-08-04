John Ellis Owen, 78, left this earth to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020.
Visitation is 5:30 to 8 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, with services to follow. A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery in Kentwood, La.
Born April 22, 1942, John was a native of Kentwood and a hardworking man.
After graduating from Kentwood High School in 1960, he went on to obtain an Associates in Arts from Southwest Mississippi College and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Mississippi College.
In 1974, John wrote “The Saxophone: Its History, Mechanics, and Literature,” which can be found at the Mississippi College Library. He was also a part of the Army National Guard.
John then became the band director for Loyd Star School and then at Bogue Chitto High School until 1970. He owned John Owen Trucking until he retired, but he never retired from the saxophone.
John is known for playing at The Embers, The Hill, The Subway Lounge with the House Rockers, Frank Jones Corner with the Sherman Lee Dillon Band and various “jam sessions.”
John is the son of the late Robert and Emily Owen and brother to the late Mary Owen Prescott and Robert (Bobby) Owen Jr. He is the father of the late Ceneca Westbrook.
John is survived by his daughters, Marie (Etsuko) Owen, Emily Owen Haines, and Jessica (Jessie) Owen Cope and son-in-law, Randall Cope; his grandchildren, John Haines, Emma Eidson, Ethan Eidson and Elizabeth Westbrook; his brother, Frank Owen; along with many of his cousins, nieces and nephews.
