Fishing duo create their own plastic baits

What do you do if you need a candy bug swamp craw with halo flake, anise scent and worm oil, and there’s none to be found?
You make our own, of course.
At least that’s what Caleb McCaffery and Patrick Engerran of McComb do. And they’ve been so successful they’ve started their own brand, CHO-Baits.
Plastic fish baits come in a kaleidoscopic panorama of colors, shapes, sizes and scents these day. McCaffery, 36, and Engerran, 48, make them at their shop on Raney Circle east of McComb.
“We just got into it to make us bait,” Engerran said.
“People started wanting them,” McCaffery added.
Engerran learned the ropes during his fishing career.
“Over the years I’ve had guys that did what we’re doing sponsor me, and I would help them fill big orders,” he said.
Formerly of Louisiana, Engerran met McCaffery at a B.A.S.S. Nation fishing tournament in Arkansas, and they hit it off.
When a bait maker closed shop, Engerran and McCaffery bought his supplies. Five months ago they started CHO-Baits, named after McCaffery’s sons Corbin, 2, Hayden, 7, and Owen, 15.
The idea behind the name was “keep it family based, taking kids fishing,” said McCaffery, who along with Engerran volunteers at high school fishing tournaments.
The partners — both of whom have regular jobs — currently use a boat shed by McCaffery’s home and are planning to put up an air-conditioned metal shop soon. Engerran already has a shop where he makes custom rods under the name Tangi Fishing Rods.
To create plastic baits, they pour raw liquid plastic into a measuring cup and heat it in a microwave oven until it reaches 350 degrees, by which point it has turned from milky to clear.
They add color along with speckles or flakes, inject it into metal molds, let it sit five minutes, then open the mold to reveal the baits, which are still a bit sticky.
“Then we’ll hang them to let them cure,” McCaffery says. That takes 24 hours.
They base their shapes on commercially available designs with slight alterations to make them their own.
CHO-baits include money craw, joker, swamp craw, cypress stick, baby bayou hog and trixy stick.
The guys can make them nearly any color. The most popular are blue ice, candy bug, green pumpkin and watermelon seed.
They can also add scent into a bag of lures, along with “worm oil” (not made from actual worms) as a lubricant. CHO’s scents include anise, crawfish, coffee and garlic.
A bag of lures costs $6. They’re also available in bulk. They can be found at the CHO-Baits and Patrick Engerran Fishing Facebook pages.
“Most of our business is guys who want a certain color or a certain bait,” Engerran says.
If a lure becomes damaged by frequent fishing or bass bites, pieces can be trailed behind chatterbaits or swim jigs.
McCaffery grew up fishing on Topisaw Creek and now has a camp at Monterey, La. Engerran grew up wade-fishing Silver Creek. Both now compete in major regional tournaments.
McCaffery recently qualified in Mississippi B.A.S.S. Nation and was named Louisiana Bass Federation co-angler of the year. He’ll compete in September against the Texas champ, with the winner going to nationals.
Engerran has been featured twice in Louisiana Sportsman magazine and once in Mississippi Sportsman for his fishing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made lures hard to find. Manufacturers had to comply with social distancing guidelines, which limited production. Even bait-making supplies have been hard to come by.
So the scenario of needing that special lure at that particular time isn’t so far-fetched after all.
When that happens, just contact CHO.
