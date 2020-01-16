Melinda A. Bates, 55, of Tylertown, died Jan. 12, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Tylertown First Baptist Church. Visitation continues 11 a.m. Saturday at Haynes Mortuary in Bowie, Texas, until services at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Bates was born Jan. 13, 1964, in Louisville, Ark.
