Rushings born into boot business

With more than 70 years of combined experience, Rushing Shoe Shop co-owners Donnie and Daniel Rushing are shining examples of shoe salesmen, repairmen and fitters, filling the shoes of their father who opened the business in the ’70s.
Though their father, Donald Rushing Sr., doesn’t work at the family shoe store anymore, he still comes around to help.
“All of our family has been in the boot business. He had eight brothers, and seven of them owned boot stores,” Donnie Rushing said. “All the older ones have passed. It’s just my father now.”
Rushing said he started helping his father at the shop a year after it opened, when he graduated high school.
The shop sells all manner of boots, belts and wallets, along with boot laces, overalls and coveralls and assorted fire-retardant clothing, and with the gift-giving season upon us, Rushing said there is a mixture of sales on just about every item in the store.
“We clearance stuff all over the store. I just boxed up a bunch of overalls for $24.95. I have Carhartt insulated on closeout for $54.95. We sold a bunch of jackets for half off retail,” he said. “Anything from kids’ boots, ladies’ boots and men’s boots. We have got some clearance stuff for sure.”
A few things Rushing said have been selling well are insulated coveralls, overalls and jackets, noting that with cold weather and winter coming, the need will grow even further.
Rushing said shoe stores may be declining, but he believes they will last much longer than expected, despite the prevalence of big-box shopping and online deals.
“So many people buy stuff on the internet, including boots,” he said. “It sometimes feels like mom-and-pop’s like us are a dying breed, but we made a good living here. This county has been good to us. I have everything I need.
“We try to sell good quality boots. We try to wait on people personally. You aren’t going to have to dig around in the store for boots,”
Both brothers are also highly skilled in shoe repair, and Donnie Rushing said the two fix shoes they sold for free, adding that repeat and regular customers are the life blood of mom-and-pop stores.
“What is kind of neat in this business for so long is that the parents that used to bring in their kids for boots, now I’m selling their kids boots. Generations of repeat customers have kept us in this business,” he said.
Rushing Shoe Shop is located at 407 Presley Blvd. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.