Sam Hall has defeated Faye Hodges in the Pike County District 2 supervisor's race.
Hall garnered 484 votes (53%) to Hodges' 422 (47%), according to unofficial and uncertified results.
The total does not reflect absentee and affidavit ballots. Election officials said there were about 300 absentee ballots cast in the runoffs county wide. Each supervisor's district covers five precincts.
Hall's victory brings a sea change for county government, as three incumbent supervisors did not seek re-election. The only other incumbent who did, District 1 Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky, narrowly avoided a runoff in the Aug. 6 primary but another candidate in that race is challenging that outcome.
In other supervisor races, Etta Taplin defeated Pat Martin for the Democratic nomination in the District 3 supervisor's race and will face Robert Accardo in the November general election after he defeated Rusty McCulley for the GOP nomination. The winner will replace Chuck Lambert.
In the District 4 supervisor's race, Jake Gazzo beat Marlin Bass toi claim the seat outright, replacing Luke Brewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.