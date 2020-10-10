LIBERTY — The Scenic Rivers Development Alliance cleared a big hurdle Tuesday when the Liberty town board approved an interlocal agreement letting the alliance manage Ethel Vance Natural Area.
Now the plan must get the nod of the Amite County Board of Supervisors and the Scenic Rivers board before going to the Attorney General for final approval — a process that could take months. Supervisors earlier agreed to dedicate one tax mill, around $100,000, to the alliance.
“I think we can really see some great things happening at the park,” Mayor Pat Talbert said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“I think it’s going to pay off big dividends in the years to come,” agreed alliance director Joseph Parker.
“The ultimate goal is to create additional income. This is to create economic impact in our area.”
The multi-county economic development agency already manages other parks in southwest Mississippi, including Bogue Chitto Water Park, Quail Hollow Golf Course and Wilkinson County Park, with plans for major developments at Okhissa Lake.
On Tuesday, Parker went over the five-year agreement with the Liberty board.
He said the alliance will use the $30,000 already budgeted by the town for the park.
“We intend to hire a park manager there,” he said.
The town will be in charge of major repairs to infrastructure, while Scenic Rivers will be responsible for maintaining the grounds, scheduling and hosting events, and publicizing the park, located along the West Prong of the Amite River on Highway 24 West.
While the $30,000 will go into an account earmarked for Vance park, Scenic Rivers can pool resources, equipment and personnel as needed, Parker said.
Scenic Rivers also has $100,000 left in state bond funds, with another $50,000 expected next year.
“I really think it’s something everybody ought to get excited about,” Talbert said.
Aldermen praised the project as well.
“We’re excited about what y’all are doing. It’s a great opportunity out there,” said Walt Gaston.
Parker said it may be next spring before everything is finalized and the alliance takes over management.
Typically the first year is spent on improvements and some activities. Activities increase in the second year, and by the third year the park should be “doing good business.”
The alliance has already created trails and reworked the arena at the park.
