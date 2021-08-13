South end of depot may be salvaged, director tells city board

McComb Railroad Depot Museum officials hope to salvage the south side of the building when a new structure is built to replace the one damaged by arson in May, museum director Ralph Price told city officials Tuesday.
Price praised the efforts of volunteers and firefighters for their work in saving as much of the building and artifacts as possible.
“Through the heroic efforts from your fire department, firefighters from McComb and several surrounding departments saved almost two-thirds of that building,” he said. “I am still amazed at their bravery and the efforts that they spent saving what they could.”
The museum was able to save about 90% of its pieces, Price said. He said that most, if not all, of the items sustained either fire, water or smoke damage but are on the road to recovery through the efforts of Tom Catchings, Sam Daniel, Ganeath Daniel and other volunteers.
“There was some good fortune in that we saved a lot of the original artifacts,” Price said. “We immediately began recovering after the fire all of the artifacts that we could.”
Most of the items had been housed in an old freight room that had been converted into exhibit space. The fire started on the opposite end of the building, which sustained much more damage.
“For 19 days straight our volunteers worked through extreme heat, humidity and rain until we were notified that the city’s insurance carrier wouldn’t be able to extend liability coverage,” Price said. “We certainty understood that, so your recovery efforts pretty much ended there.”
Price told the board that it has the full support of the museum in creating a joint committee to oversee the reconstruction of the building. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he would be in touch with Price soon about appointing members to the panel.
“We want to have a depot representative of the great City of McComb again,” Price said.
He said he had also spoken to a few engineers and officials who told him the outer walls of the south side of the building, the area that took the least amount of fire damage, may be salvageable.
Price also praised long-time volunteer Mary Woods for her years of service in the museum.
“She has worked diligently for 18 years,” he said, presenting her with her apron and a certificate. “We wanted to recognize her tonight for her faithful service. She greets all of our passengers and all our visitors with a smile, with warmth, and she represents us mighty well.”
Lockley thanked Price and the museum for its work.
“We appreciate the hard work that you and the museum and volunteers have done to save the artifacts and to clean them,” he said. “I know it’s been a challenge, but we do appreciate everything that you all have done.”
In other news, the board:
• Received comments from Tourim Brown regarding The Summit Street Unity Festival, set for Oct. 16, and voted 5-1 to support the festival. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted in favor of supporting the event. Selectman Michael Cameron opposed.
• Approved a $5,122 payment and a $5,099 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of city inmates in May and June.
• Waived the fees for renting the lower level of the parking garage for Kingdom Outreach Ministry for a monthly community prayer meeting for the next three months.
• Accepted a $246,511 bid for the 2021 Empson Street elevated water storage tank rehabilitation project from Tank Pro Inc. of Northport Ala.
• Approved a $7,105 one-year contract with ARCCO Power Systems for service to all city generators.
• Appointed Joyce England to the Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term ending May 31, 2024.
• Approved a contract with Serenity Outpatient LLC for an employee assistance program.
• Ratified the mayor and public works director’s signatures on permits for C Spire to offer service to the Mississippi Medicaid Division and Foot Locker.
• Approved a $8,573 payment to First Security Bank as an installment on the 2006 general obligation bond.
• Ratified the mayor’s travel to Biloxi earlier this month for the 43rd annual Phelps Dunbar Mississippi Labor and Employment Law Conference.
• Approved travel for the board and mayor to attend the Mississippi Municipal Legislative Meeting in Natchez this month.
• Took no action after an executive session to discuss litigation and personnel matters.
• Hired attorney Taurean Bucannon to handle the city’s filings in employee bankruptcy cases.
