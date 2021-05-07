With his first board meeting as city administrator behind him, David Myers is energized and ready to tackle McComb’s issues, including hiring in key positions and ushering the city out of its precarious financial position.
“I’m excited about being back in McComb after retiring from the state, not as an elected official but as a public servant. I’m excited about being on the inside as a city administrator,” said the former selectman and state representative. “I am excited about the mayor and board of selectmen giving me their vote of confidence and letting me serve in the position. I think I can do some good as that day-to-day person for the city.”
Myers was Mayor Quordiniah Lockley’s pick in the previous rounds of interviews and applications, but the board shot down the recommendation at the time due to a lack of a second. Several selectman favored giving interim city administrator Ebony Ross the job permanently.
Myers applied again after Ross left, and was recently appointed in a unanimous vote from the board.
Myers, 59, was born in McComb and raised in Community Park Apartments. He then moved in with Martha Lee Cotton, the mother of former Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton, and lived with her and her family for years.
Myers joined the military after high school in 1979 and recently retired with the rank of sergeant major. He’s a former McComb firefighter and police officer. After leaving the police department he went into the Army Reserves and served in the Gulf War. While overseas, he ran for Ward 3 selectman and lost by 25 votes. He ran again a year later and won.
“Going into the military, along with moving in with some folks who were not kin to me, literally saved my life, without a doubt,” he said. “I was willing to give my life for my country.”
While serving in the city board, he also ran and was elected to District 98 of the state House of Representatives. He served on the city board for 16 years and in the House for 24 years. While in the Legislature, Myers served in the Municipalities Committee as chairman and vice chairman.
Myers said his interest in politics came from his time as a member of the police union. He went before the board looking for upgrades like reflective raincoats, push bumpers and a pay raise.
“They told me that they weren’t going to give the department anything,” he said. “That was a defining moment in my transition from police officer to public official, that at some point I was going to become an elected official.”
After retiring from the Legislature and military, Myers said he was happy to step away from public service, but the administrator’s position opening up in the city called him back.
“I’ve been a public servant all my life from the military, firefighting and law enforcement to local and state government positions,” he said. “This is home for me, and I felt things weren’t moving fast enough. I wanted to see McComb continue to grow.
“I wanted McComb to take that place where we were before — as the envy of Southwest Mississippi, as a beacon in Pike County. I felt like we weren’t doing that, so instead of being on the sidelines complaining, I felt I needed to try to get in a position where I can help.”
Myers said his goals for his position include finances, personnel and growing businesses.
“My goals are the same goals as the mayor and board of selectmen. My priority is getting someone hired in these key fiance positions, so the city can operate the way they want it to operate,” he said. “I understand what they want in terms of finance. You can’t operate a city without really knowing where the money is. Getting a handle on the finances is paramount for them and for me.
“McComb needs to be a business friendly town. Sales tax is jet fuel for the city of McComb. I understand the needs of McComb and what we need to keep this train rolling on the tracks. Without sales tax revenue this train ain’t going nowhere.”
It is no secret that tensions between board members have been rocky at times, with shouting becoming a not uncommon occurrence in regular meetings. Myers, who has been at the center of his own share of heated debates in city hall, said his job description doesn’t include playing referee, but he wants to do everything in his power to bridge gaps among board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.