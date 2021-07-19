Robert E. “Bobby” Bowers, 78, of McComb, died July 17, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital.
Visitation is noon Thursday until services at 2 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, with Bro. Brandon Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in Reeves Cemetery in Summit.
Mr. Bowers was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas, to Robert C. “Bob” and Elzena Wilkinson Bowers.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a typist and was also an expert small arms marksman.
Bobby worked as a meter reader for Magnolia Electric Power for 20 years.
After leaving Magnolia Electric, he started Red Place Quail farm in the Friendship community. He raised thousands of quail and sold them all over Mississippi and Alabama.
After closing the quail farm, he spent most of his spare time at Lake Mary, where he was known by his peers as “The Mayor of the Hill.”
Bobby was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, running dogs, hunting rabbits and quail hunting.
Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Emerson B. Wilkinson Sr. and Ida Wilkinson; and paternal grandparents, Elzie and Iva Bowers.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Charlotte Allred of McComb; two sons, Robert “Robby” Bowers (Amanda) of McComb and Daryl Bowers (Shannon) of Walnut Creek, Calif.; two brothers, Donald “Don” Bowers of McComb and William “Bill” Bowers of Tickfaw, La.; three grandchildren, Chelsey LaRousse (Logan) of Meadville, Evan and Seth Bowers, both of Walnut Creek, Calif.; one great-grandchild, Remington Steele LaRousse of Meadville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be BoJack Dunaway, Charlie Jackson, Jamie Wallace, William Bowers, Mike Craft and Joe Cole. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan LaRousse, Sonny Foster, Tony Howell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.