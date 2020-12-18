TYLERTOWN — Salem Attendance Center’s dance team will only be allowed to travel in school-owned vehicles, the Walthall County school board decided Tuesday.
A request from the school for team members to travel to a competition in Metairie, La., with their parents providing the transportation prompted questions from board members.
“This says there will be 16 students and their parents driving to New Orleans,” board member Linda Metz said. “Could this be a problem for us?”
“It could be a big liability problem,” board attorney Conrad Mord said.
Superintendent Wade Carney said the team has traveled in that manner for many years, and “it has always been a problem.”
Mord said the district could try to include an indemnification clause in travel permission forms, but courts often throw those clauses out.
Board President Bobbie Lewis asked if the team could go without being considered a school organization, but Mord said he didn’t see how that could be accomplished.
“The problem is, suppose somebody taking their child to Metairie gets in a terrible pileup on the causeway and they haven’t paid their insurance,” Mord said. “Who are they going to sue? The deep pockets. That’s the district.”
Salem principal Vanessa Boyd said the dance team has traveled like that for years, which did not mollify board members.
“I’m really not comfortable with how this is being done,” Metz said. “Can they not go on a bus?”
“That would be much better,” Mord said.
Board member Deloris Breland said travel should be done on school vehicles, or the trip should not be considered a school-sanctioned function.
“It should be like every other school activity,” Metz said.
The board unanimously voted to allow the trip as long as the team rides a bus.
