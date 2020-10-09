Robert E. Martin, 64, of Tylertown died Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel. The Rev. W.J. Magee will officiate. Burial will be in Lampton Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Martin was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Walthall County.
