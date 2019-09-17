Joyce Brister Honea, 86, of Magnolia, passed from this life on Sept. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation continues today from 10 a.m. until services at 11 at West McComb Baptist Church in McComb with the Rev. Van Windom officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia City Cemetery. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Honea was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Lawrence County to Mr. Connie Brister and Sarah Dunaway Brister.
She was a member of West McComb Baptist Church and a retired hairdresser. She enjoyed visits with family and friends and loved to observe God’s handiwork in nature. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Thomas Paul Honea; sister, Azemer Coon; brothers, Purvis Brister and Clayton Brister, Sr.
Survivors are her daughter, Sherlon Blue; sons, Tony Honea and wife Patricia, and Lance Honea, all of Magnolia; sisters, Izettie Carney and Connie Mae Clark, both of Pascagoula; brother, Ervin Dean Brister of Jayess; grandchildren, Rebecca Whitehead, Sarah Anderson, Alana Wooley, Jessie Honea, Erica Humble; and 12 great-grandchildren.
