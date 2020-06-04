Kristi Lynn Kuyrkendall, 59, of McComb, passed away June 4, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. The Rev. Jim Dalton will officiate and burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Kristi was born Oct. 1, 1960, in Monroe, La., to Kenneth and Sarah Kelly Albritton.
She was a homemaker, a member of Navilla Baptist Church and had been attending First Baptist Church of Summit.
She was a loving, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter who loved her family dearly. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband of 38 happy years, Jerry Kuyrkendall of McComb; her mother, Sarah Albritton of Clinton; two daughters, Britni Boyte and husband Wes of Brookhaven, and Abby Jobe and husband Blake of Clinton; two brothers, Kenny Albritton and wife Susan of Madison, and Kevin Albritton and wife Beth of Clinton; two sisters, Kelli Irby and husband Tim of Madison, and Kathi Sutton of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Jay Ellis Boyte, Adalynn Jobe and Tate Boyte; with a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wes Boyte, Blake Jobe, Kenny Allbritton, Kevin Albritton, Ben Sutton and Trey Sutton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Allbritton, Greg McCaskill and Jay Ellis Boyte.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.