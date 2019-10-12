LOCAL 

North Pike 27, McComb 24

Parklane Aca. 40, Amite School 21

South Pike 38, Lawrence County 7

Cathedral 44, Centreville Aca. 42

Hazlehurst 39, Franklin Co. 22

Lumberton 69, Salem 6

Seminary 46, Tylertown 7

Amite County 42, Loyd Star 22 (Thu.)

Wesson 45, Bogue Chitto 14

Kentwood 35, Independence 14

STATE

Adams Christian 40, St. Aloysius 23

Benton Academy 20, Hillcrest Christian 18

Briarfield, La. 44, Deer Creek School 12

Caledonia 26, Mooreville 18

Canton Aca. 22, Winston Aca. 15

Carroll Aca. 50, Oak Hill Aca. 13

Coffeeville 30, Riverside 0

Collins 16, North Forrest 0

Columbia 36, Jefferson Davis County 22

Columbus Christian 48, Ben's Ford, La. 12

D'Iberville 42, West Harrison 7

Delta Aca. 44, North Sunflower Aca. 22

East Marion 40, St. Patrick 17

Enterprise Clarke 28, Mize 22

Greene County 40, Forrest Co. AHS 0

Grenada 35, Columbus 6

Gulfport 31, Hancock 28

Hatley 21, Aberdeen 18

Heritage Aca. 39, Lamar School 7

Humphreys Aca. 40, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 12

Indianola Aca. 17, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 12

Jackson Prep 56, Washington School 21

Kemper Aca. 66, Christian Collegiate 34

Kirk Aca. 27, Winona Christian 26, OT

Lafayette 24, Center Hill 7

Lake Charles College Prep, La. 28, Port Gibson 0

Lanier 46, Raymond 6

Leake Aca. 41, Wayne Aca. 6

Lewisburg 14, Hernando 6

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 47, Hartfield Academy 10

Manchester Aca. 52, Lee Academy, Ark. 16

Marvell Academy, Ark. 44, Delta Streets 8

Mendenhall 56, Richland 21

Mount Olive 28, Sebastopol 0

Myrtle 20, Thrasher 0

New Hope 19, Saltillo 16

North Delta 50, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0

North Side 22, Charleston 8

Northeast Jones 16, Florence 0

Northwest Rankin 35, George County 0

Oak Forest, La. 42, Copiah Aca. 7

Oak Grove 55, Meridian 6

Ocean Springs 14, Biloxi 0

Okolona 32, Vardaman 19

Park Place Christian Academy 35, Central Hinds Aca. 28

Pascagoula 22, Gautier 16

Pearl 42, Terry 7

Pearl River Central 28, Long Beach 14

Petal 27, Brandon 24

Picayune 48, Hattiesburg 15

Poplarville 41, Stone 14

Potts Camp 12, Mantachie 8

Prentiss Christian 52, Rebul Aca. 12

Ridgeland 48, Callaway 30

Riverfield, La. 20, Brookhaven Academy 7

Ruleville 20, Humphreys 0

Simpson Aca. 14, Presbyterian Christian 7

South Jones 21, Jim Hill 20

Southeast Lauderdale 29, Forest 16

St. Joseph-Greenville 50, Pillow Aca. 41

St. Martin 27, Harrison Central 0

St. Stanislaus 42, Bay 35

Starkville 49, Greenville 26

Starkville Aca. 44, Bayou Aca. 0

Tensas Academy, La. 36, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 14

Tri-County Aca. 35, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Vancleave 29, Moss Point 22

Velma Jackson 35, St. Andrew's 0

Wayne County 42, East Central 40

West Jones 37, Forest Hill 18

West Lincoln 33, Enterprise Lincoln 0

West Lowndes 18, Smithville 6

West Marion 12, Magee 7

West Point 27, Lake Cormorant 14

West Tallahatchie 18, Shaw 8

Winona 56, Coahoma AHS 40

