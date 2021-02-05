I recently started planting one of my food plots and I didn’t use a tractor, disk, harrow, lime, fertilizer, seed or spreader. And yes, I know this isn’t even the normal time of year to plant food plots.
But I received four small packs of wildflower seeds from native-plant expert Tammany Baumgarten, and when I asked her what to do with them, she suggested sowing them on one of my food plots — just sprinkle on top of the ground. And now is a good time to do it, she said.
I had already decided to experiment with letting my food plots go semi-wild. She was just helping me along in the process.
In the past, I prepared food plots like most everybody else around here: Disk the ground, drag it with a harrow, spread lime, fertilizer and seed, then drag again if necessary. I planted wheat, oats and clover in the fall, brown-top millet in late spring when I needed a ground cover.
All that produced good food plots but added up to a lot of time, money and effort. And since I do more looking than hunting these days, the return didn’t seem quite worth the investment.
I kept the plots reasonably mowed last summer, then left them alone last fall and winter. Now I have a mix of the crops I had planted along with lots of native plants (and no doubt some non-natives too).
When I gave Tammany a tour of the Outback last fall, I told her about my plan to let the patches go wild and just mow them now and then.
“That sounds like a good plan,” she said. “And you don’t have to mow them often.”
Tammany is a professional landscape horticulturist who owns BaumGardens Landscape and Design in New Orleans and Beechnut Nature Retreat north of Tylertown. Her passion is native plants.
On our tour she identified countless wildflowers, described their attributes and even collected some seeds.
The seeds she sent me recently were giant ironweed (veronia gigantea), beach false foxglove (agalinis fasciculata), rattlesnake master (eryngium yuccafolium) and tickseed (coreopsis tinctoria).
Tickseed grows one to two feet tall and bears showy yellow flowers in the summer. It’s so named because the seeds resemble ticks.
Beach false foxglove grows three feet tall and produces pink flowers in August.
Rattlesnake master reaches six feet tall and yields white buttons spring to fall. Native Americans reportedly used its root to treat rattlesnake bite.
Giant ironweed grows three to seven feet tall and makes purple flowers in late summer.
Tammany also recently posted a list of wildflowers on her Facebook page with the advice: “Learn (and grow) all of these and you’re on the right track!”
Names on her list include ludwigia, cyperus, crataegus, juncus, carex, dichantheium, solidago, rhynchospora, viola, symphyotrichum, quercus, hypericum and many more.
Now, I’m not suggesting people rush out and buy lots of wildflower seeds. A few years ago I planted one of my patches with an expensive wildflower mix, and most of them didn’t even come up — though a couple (coreopsis and blanket flower) did quite well.
Meanwhile, wildflowers grew everywhere else without my trying. (I could almost hear God chuckle.)
Wildflowers are already out there, waiting to flourish — if we’ll let them. That’s why Tammany recommends infrequent bushhogging.
“Just stop mowing,” she said when I chatted with her this week. “You probably already have them. Just stop, take a rest and see what you have.”
Considering the height some of these plants grow before blooming, it’s easy to see why it’s important not to chop them off prematurely.
Tammany bushhogs just couple times a year: late winter and mid-summer.
The danger, of course, is that unwanted weeds will take over, like Johnson grass. For that she recommended more frequent mowing, spot-treatment with herbicides, and “prayer.”
As for wildlife, animals love native plants, too. You don’t have to plant ryegrass, wheat and such to draw them.
I got an example of that when I put a game camera in an orchard I had planted in centipede grass. Weeds came up here and there over the years, so the ground was covered with a motley mix. Yet my camera recorded deer aplenty there. I guess no one told them they needed to be over in the food plots I had established in their honor.
Rabbits, quail and turkeys like meadow-like openings, too.
And it’s not just game animals. Everything from bees to butterflies and on up the food chain likes a flowery meadow — humans included.
