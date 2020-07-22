Dr. Ramon P. McGehee, 71, of Bluffton, S.C., passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, at Medical University of South Carolina.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.
Ramon was born June 10, 1949, in McComb, the son of Aubrey Jr. and Agnes Louise McGehee.
Ramon was an artist, actor, musician, craftsman, tailor, writer, farmer and healer. He received his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College and his medical degree from the University of Mississippi.
He completed a fellowship in oncology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He practiced and taught gynecologic oncology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for 23 years before moving to Indianola and Hilton Head Island, S.C. He retired in Bluffton, S.C, to raise dogs, cats, and his youngest daughter.
He was the Creative Director of CDT Multimedia Services and created computer graphics and video productions to support his teaching efforts. He also enjoyed working in paint, pastels, and charcoal and would often create art as gifts for friends and family.
While at Millsaps College, he acted in productions of “Marat Sade,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Tiger at the Gate,” and “Oklahoma!”
In Indianola, he was a board member of the Mid-Delta Arts Association. He portrayed the role of Sir Edward Ramsay in the MDAA production of “The King and I,” and the roles of Mr. Bascombe and a sailor in “Carousel,” in which he sang and danced in a peg leg that he made himself. He also helped with the set design of the company’s production of “Annie.”
In Jackson, he sang in the choir at St. Richard’s Catholic Church and the Jackson Choral Society. In 2005, he joined St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Indianola. When he moved to South Carolina, he sang in the choir of All Saints Episcopal Church on Hilton Head Island. He also sang in the Mary Green Chorale and the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Chorus. In addition to singing, he played guitar, tuba, harp, and piano in his free time.
He volunteered his time to the Crisis Pregnancy Center of the Low Country, where he provided free medical care to women in need.
He remained active for as long as his health allowed it and enjoyed golf and tennis. Even after diabetes took one of his feet, he would often say, “I found out that I can hit a golf ball into the rough just as well with one leg as I did with two.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Ray E. Harrell and A.P. McGehee Sr; and brother Owen McGehee.
Ramon is survived by his wife, Dr. Kristi Blessitt; daughters Katherine Wallace and Marisol McGehee; and countless others who called him “Dad.”
The family would like to send thanks and blessings to the care provided to our husband, father, and friend by the MUSC staff, nurses, and physicians.
