Assistant Superintendent Ruby Husband said that one of the things the McComb School District and Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis talked about when the decision to close school took place was the requirements of special education students.
“We are reinventing the wheel while we are driving down the road,” Dr. Theresa Harrell, McComb School District’s special education director, said of the process since schools were closed by Gov. Tate Reeves March 19. “As a district, the very first thing we got together to talk about was for all students to keep skills and learning.
“We at McComb School District have our children on our mind every day.”
Persistence and patience are the two most important things Micha Woodall, inclusion teacher at Higgins Middle School, said parents need when teaching their children, because they may not learn as quickly as parents would like, but parents should not get frustrated.
“You have to have patience. You have to be understanding,” Woodall said.
Harrell said the school district worked with the Mississippi Department of Education to formulate a plan of action for not only general education students, but special education students as well.
She said special education and inclusion teachers from the McComb School District met and built specific packets for each special needs student. That helps with their Individual Education Program, as do books to keep them reading through the time away.
Inclusion teachers are also spending time on the phone with each student individually, going over their packet to make sure they are still progressing.
“We are working really hard to make sure students aren’t losing instructional times as much possible,” Harrell said.
Husband said it is a good idea for parents to sit in on these calls because it will show some of the ways the teachers express information to students.
It will also give parents a better understanding of how the teachers approach teaching material.
“We’ve been concerned about students regressing on skills,” Harrell said, but she stressed that they are doing everything in their power to keep students from the summertime slide.
Woodall said if the children do not keep up their studies, they may regress on their learning. Though there are concerns of regression, she was optimistic that with their packets and weekly phone calls, students will continue on the right path.
“It is probably a little bit more difficult, but I think they will be getting along as well as the other students,” Woodall said.
Woodall said the most important thing a parent with a special needs child can do it to keep them on task by finding activities like reading or practicing math problems.
“Keep them engaged in something,” Woodall said. “Reading is the biggest thing. Just try to keep them involved in something as much as possible. Stay persistent.”
Harrell said one-on-one time between parents and their children is the best way to make sure a child is progressing and staying focused on their learning. She also said working with a child through creative methods will keep them engaged if they are having trouble focuses or staying on task.
“When at all possible, create a schedule. Give them the structure they are accustomed to in school,” Harrell said. “Take learning outside of the box. There are a lot of things you can do to get your kids outside and learning.”
Husband said another tip for parents is to make flashcards and periodically go through them with your child. She said the packets the school provided have vocabulary words, or you can take words from a story they are reading and go over them. She said it is important that the child knows how to use the word in a sentence to truly understand the word.
Harrell said parents should not be afraid to call teachers if they need help.
“We are not closed down. We still care,” Harrell said. “We are all in this together.”
Husband said once the special education students return to school, they will all be evaluated to see where they are and if there was any regression, and from there, teachers will help build their skills back up where needed.
“They are important because general education teachers can’t give them everything they need,” Woodall said of inclusion teachers. “They are that supplement. They may be able to teach them a different strategy that their regular teacher may not have been able to get through to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.