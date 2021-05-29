Three bluesmen who are Brookhaven natives will be honored with a Mississippi Blues Trail Marker dedication today.
The marker honoring Virgil Brawley, Blind Jim Brewer and Moses “Whispering” Smith will be unveiled at 5 p.m. at Railroad Park in Brookhaven.
Brawley is a guitarist best known for his work with the Juvenators. Brewer moved to Chicago and made a name for himself playing on Maxwell Street. Smith was a harmonica player who worked with Lightnin’ Slim and recorded “Texas Flood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.