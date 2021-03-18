Jean Barron, 71, of Smithdale, passed from this life on March 13, 2021, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Thompson Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jim Bradford officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannie was born in Louisiana and was the daughter of Floyd and Althea Stark of Slidell, La.
She loved being outdoors and loved all things about birds. She had a green thumb and could grow anything.
She was involved with Girl Scouts in her younger years and would take them camping and tubing.
She loved all things about gardening and loved to can foods and was an amazing cook. She also loved to crochet and would make blankets for special occasions.
She was very close to her daughter, Tammy, and her granddaughter, whom she called “Jaci little.” She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Timmy Barron; and her grandson, J.B. Townsend.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Townsend and Anthony; two brothers, Junior Stark and Richard Stark; two sisters, Ora Mae Able and Jan Stark Coon; a granddaughter, Jaci Townsend; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Her personal pallbearer will be Trent “Bubba” Barron.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thompson Baptist Church, 5422 N. Greensburg Road Smithdale, MS 39664.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
