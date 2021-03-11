Between storm damage and regular maintenance, the McComb-Pike County Airport has some work to do. That means money is needed.
With that in mind, airport board President Bob Hensarling sought approval from board members to request more money from McComb and Pike County.
In a letter to the boards, Hensarling asked that both governments consider boosting the airport’s annual allocations to $50,000 each in the upcoming budget year. Now, the city provides a little more than $10,000, and Pike County provides more than $20,000.
He said any extra funds the city or county might be willing to allocate before the new budget year would be welcomed by the airport board.
He pointed out that there are a number of small items — such as keeping runway lights operating and replacing bulbs that cost $27 each, maintaining lights and other equipment associated with windsocks, gate and fence repair needs and repaving the parking lot, among others — that need to be addressed.
While much of the tornado damage from November is covered by insurance, Brad Clark of Clark Construction said he spent much of the past four months pressing the airport’s case with Travelers Insurance Group to pay off on most of the claims, after the airport’s $2,500 deductible.
Clark was engaged to make repairs under emergency authorization.
The insurance company recently accepted claims of more than $532,000, and will pay about $530,000 after the deductible.
That money will restore much of what was damaged to its previous condition, which includes replacing a hangar.
However, Clark said the insurance company will not pay for “betterment” of the facilities, and he recommended adding some items to the construction plan to improve the replaced facilities.
He said the airport board will need to submit a separate claim for repairs to a fuel tank and its power source, which are not part of Clark’s scope of work.
Included in Clark’s upgrades are installing a screw-down metal roof on the replacement hangar, saving the outside metal panels from the old hangar to reuse as inside walls and installing insulation to help prevent condensation inside the building.
Hensarling said the downdraft from medical helicopters, when they’re on site, takes a toll on the shingle roof now on the hangar. The helicopters haven’t been based at the airport since the tornado.
The project alternates add about $31,500 to the repair and replacement costs, with $8,700 estimated for the metal roof, $6,000 for installing the wall panels and $16,800 for insulation.
The roof estimate was a decrease from a previous estimate of about $16,000.
Hal Holloway, the board’s accountant, said the board has a bit more than $85,000 in the bank, thanks to $30,000 provided under the federal CARES Act to support operations. Another $9,000 in federal funding is expected soon.
Otherwise, Holloway said the board would have only about $50,000 in the bank.
Board members unanimously approved Hensarling’s letter to the city and county requesting more funding and the construction repairs and replacements proposed by Clark, including the alternate improvements.
In other business, the board postponed consideration of a request to create a scholarship fund for disadvantaged students of the McComb School District interested in aviation careers.
Board member Ed Silence proposed a $2,000 annual scholarship that could be divided between two to five students, funded by the airport board.
“I don’t think we’re in a position to do that,” board member Craig Haskins said, questioning the wisdom of using some of the airport’s small funding for that purpose.
Hensarling expressed doubt that the board could legally use its money that way.
The matter was postponed for three months to explore the legality of creating a scholarship fund with board funding.
