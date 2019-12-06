Baby Kaiden Kamarion James, 1, of Tylertown died at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson on Nov. 28, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Love Outreach Ministries, 103 Magee-Badon Road, Tylertown, with the pastor Elder Kenneth Barnes officiating. Interment will be in the Lampton Family Cemetery in Tylertown.
Born Oct. 27, 2018, in Hattiesburg, he was the son of Denario Rashaud James and Latavia Nashay McBride.
